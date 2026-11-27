Select YouTube Premium subscribers can swap icons on Android, iPhone
If you're a select YouTube Premium subscriber, there's a fun new perk: now you can swap out the classic app icon on your Android or iPhone.
Just head to Settings > General > Premium app icon and choose from fresh designs like metallic, paintbrush, or pixelated looks.
It's a small touch, but it lets you make your home screen feel more personal.
YouTube icons nod to original logo
Some of the new icons even nod to YouTube's original logo and that old-school TV shape from early iPhones.
Not everyone has access yet (it's rolling out gradually), so if you don't see it right away, hang tight.
If you're using the YouTube beta app, seven different icons were identified.