Sergei Krikalev meets ISRO chief V Narayanan amid Gaganyaan talks
India and Russia are stepping up their space game together, focusing on sending astronauts into space and sharing advanced tech.
The big highlight? Both countries are working out astronaut training plans for India's Gaganyaan mission, which won't launch before 2027.
Sergei Krikalev, deputy chief executive officer for human space programs at Russia's Roscosmos, recently met with ISRO chief V Narayanan in India to talk about how they can collaborate even more closely.
BRICS discuss space cooperation in Bengaluru
These talks happened during a major BRICS space meeting in Bengaluru, where officials from the entire 11-member BRICS bloc discussed global space goals.
They're looking at things like making satellites work better together and keeping outer space sustainable.
One cool idea on the table: creating a BRICS Space Council to help these countries join forces for future missions.