Sergei Krikalev meets ISRO chief V Narayanan amid Gaganyaan talks Technology Jul 01, 2026

India and Russia are stepping up their space game together, focusing on sending astronauts into space and sharing advanced tech.

The big highlight? Both countries are working out astronaut training plans for India's Gaganyaan mission, which won't launch before 2027.

Sergei Krikalev, deputy chief executive officer for human space programs at Russia's Roscosmos, recently met with ISRO chief V Narayanan in India to talk about how they can collaborate even more closely.