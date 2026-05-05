Seven European tech CEOs urge EU to simplify AI rules
Seven big-name European tech CEOs, including Christophe Fouquet, just called on the EU to make its AI regulations simpler.
They say the current rules are too strict, making it tough for European companies to keep up while other countries push ahead in AI and robotics.
Their message: streamline the rules, support innovation, and let local firms grow and compete globally.
EU to unveil tech sovereignty package
The EU is listening. Officials will review the 2024 AI Act this month and plan to announce a "Tech Sovereignty Package" on May 27, aiming to cut red tape and boost Europe's chip and AI industries.
The CEOs also pointed out that fragmented markets and subsidized rivals are holding Europe back, a message they shared after talks with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.