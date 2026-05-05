Seven European tech CEOs urge EU to simplify AI rules Technology May 05, 2026

Seven big-name European tech CEOs, including Christophe Fouquet, just called on the EU to make its AI regulations simpler.

They say the current rules are too strict, making it tough for European companies to keep up while other countries push ahead in AI and robotics.

Their message: streamline the rules, support innovation, and let local firms grow and compete globally.