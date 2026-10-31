Shaoxing researchers find Huayu Wan triggers ferroptosis in esophageal cancer
Technology
Scientists at Shaoxing University have found that Huayu Wan, a traditional Chinese medicine blend, can wipe out drug-resistant esophageal cancer cells in the lab.
The key? It triggers a special cell death process called ferroptosis, breaking down the cancer cells' defenses and stopping their growth.
Huayu Wan slowed chemo resistant tumors
Huayu Wan mixes 15 herbal ingredients and was tested on both human and mouse cancer cells that did not respond to standard chemotherapy.
Not only did it slow tumor growth, but it also boosted immune response, especially when paired with modern immunotherapy.
While it is still early days and more research is needed before this can help real patients, the findings hint at new ways to combine ancient remedies with today's treatments.