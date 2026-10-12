Shou Zi Chew says AI could shake up science soon
Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, thinks artificial intelligence is about to shake up science in a big way, possibly within the next two to three years.
Speaking at a Singapore conference, he pointed to fields like physics, biotech, chemistry, and materials science as areas where AI could help unlock new discoveries.
Chew highlighted ByteDance's own AI tool, Protenix-v2, which predicts biomolecular structures and could have potential applications in drug discovery.
ByteDance seeks collaboration with scientists
Chew shared that ByteDance wants to work closely with scientists to push research forward using AI.
He admitted people might be overhyping what AI can do right now but said its long-term impact is probably underestimated, echoing moves by Meta and Google investing billions in similar tech.
At the same time, he didn't shy away from concerns: Chew stressed that as powerful AI systems become more common, it's crucial to address ethical issues and cybersecurity risks with strong safeguards in place.