Shou Zi Chew says AI could shake up science soon

Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, thinks artificial intelligence is about to shake up science in a big way, possibly within the next two to three years.

Speaking at a Singapore conference, he pointed to fields like physics, biotech, chemistry, and materials science as areas where AI could help unlock new discoveries.

Chew highlighted ByteDance's own AI tool, Protenix-v2, which predicts biomolecular structures and could have potential applications in drug discovery.