Shripad Yesso Naik announces AI to make India's grid smarter
India is turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to make its massive power grid smarter, safer, and more reliable.
Announced by Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik in New Delhi, the move aims to use AI for better management of the country's huge electricity transmission network: think fewer blackouts and smoother energy flow.
India plans AI integration for renewables
With India rapidly adding solar and wind power, AI will help blend these renewables into the grid without hiccups.
The country has already hit 558 GW total capacity (over half from non-fossil sources), beating its 2030 target by five years.
Plus, about 77.5 million smart meters have been installed nationwide, making it easier to track usage and balance demand across a network that now stretches over 500,000 circuit kilometers.