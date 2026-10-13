Silicon Valley compute crunch pushes Anthropic toward Musk and Meta

Silicon Valley is running low on computing power, and it's shaking up the usual rivalries.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei reached out to Meta AI chief Alexandr Wang for help.

Even Elon Musk, who once called out Anthropic, has now teamed up with them, letting Anthropic rent more than 300 megawatts from his xAI venture in a deal worth up to $45 billion.