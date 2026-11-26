Spanning 50 hectares, PDD gives tech companies like LionsBot and Panasonic space to try out new robotics in action, from smarter cleaning bots to efficient building controls.

Plus, with the Singapore Institute of Technology on site teaming up with these companies, academics get hands-on experience while research actually solves real-world problems.

It's a glimpse at how future cities might work: smarter, cleaner, and way more automated.