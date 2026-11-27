Skullcandy's Crusher ANC 2 price drops to $120 half off
Skullcandy's Crusher ANC 2 headphones just dropped to $120, half their usual price of $240. That's a huge savings, especially since they're way cheaper than AirPods Max.
You can pick from colors like True Black or Plasma, and even patterned versions are on sale for $130.
Crusher ANC 2 has 60-hour battery
These headphones pack dual 40-millimeter drivers and extra bass for a seriously immersive sound.
With active noise canceling to block distractions and Stay-Aware mode for when you need to hear what's going on around you, they're made for all-day listening, up to 60 hours on one charge.
The deal is live on Amazon, so if you want solid performance without breaking the bank, now's your chance.