Skyroot Aerospace readies Vikram-1, India's 1st private orbital rocket
Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad startup, is about to make history with Vikram-1, the first privately built Indian orbital rocket set to launch from Sriharikota within a window opening July 12, 2026.
The mission, called Aagaman (which means "arrival"), plans to send several satellites into low Earth orbit at around 450km up.
Vikram-1 carries commercial and experimental payloads
This isn't just another rocket launch: it's a big step for India's private space industry.
A launch team of about 200 people at Skyroot has readied Vikram-1 with tech that lets it place satellites more precisely.
Alongside commercial satellites from Grahaa Space, a technology demonstration from DCUBED, and Embrace, a robotic arm designed to capture debris in orbit, from Cosmoserve Space, Vikram-1 will also carry a gold miniature rocket as a tribute to Indian scientific pioneers.
If all goes well, this could kickstart more frequent and custom satellite launches by private players in India.