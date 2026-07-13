Skyroot Aerospace readies Vikram-1, India's 1st private orbital rocket

This isn't just another rocket launch: it's a big step for India's private space industry.

A launch team of about 200 people at Skyroot has readied Vikram-1 with tech that lets it place satellites more precisely.

Alongside commercial satellites from Grahaa Space, a technology demonstration from DCUBED, and Embrace, a robotic arm designed to capture debris in orbit, from Cosmoserve Space, Vikram-1 will also carry a gold miniature rocket as a tribute to Indian scientific pioneers.

If all goes well, this could kickstart more frequent and custom satellite launches by private players in India.