Skyroot Aerospace tests Vikram-1, India's 1st privately built orbital rocket
Technology
Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad-based startup, just made history with the successful test flight of Vikram-1, India's first privately built orbital rocket.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called it a "historic milestone" for India's space scene and said it is a proud moment for Telangana, which has played a big role in supporting local space innovation.
Revanth Reddy recalls Vikram-1 April shipment
Reddy recalled sending off Vikram-1's hardware from Hyderabad to Sriharikota back in April, highlighting Telangana's hands-on approach to boosting space tech.
He hopes this success will inspire more young entrepreneurs and help put Telangana on the global map as an aerospace leader.