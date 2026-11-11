Skyways introduces Skyreach hybrid VTOL aimed at large cargo delivery
Skyways has introduced the Skyreach drone, a hybrid VTOL aircraft designed to shake up how big stuff gets delivered.
It uses electric motors for takeoff, then switches to a fuel engine for long-distance cruising, making it both flexible and cost-cutting for all sorts of delivery jobs.
Skyways begins Skyreach production $37 million USAF
The Skyreach sports a 22-foot wingspan and can carry cargo in a 7-cubic-foot bay.
It handles tough weather (up to 40-knot winds, minus 5 degrees Fahrenheit to 120 degrees Fahrenheit) and can fly over 18 hours with light loads.
Right now it costs about $300 an hour to run, but Skyways wants to drop that to $100 with automation.
Production's already started in Austin, with first flights planned for December 2026, backed by a $37 million US Air Force contract.