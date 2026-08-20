Slack launches Slack Code bringing AI coding buddies into chats
Technology
Slack has rolled out Slack Code, a new feature that lets you bring artificial intelligence (AI) coding buddies like Claude Code and GitHub Copilot right into your team chats.
Need to squash bugs or fix code? Just tag an agent in a channel: Slack adds the right teammates and context automatically, so everyone is on the same page without endless back-and-forth.
Slack code tracks previews and approvals
With Slack Code, you can track what the AI is doing, preview results (like HTML), and approve changes, all inside Slack. No more jumping between apps.
For big moves like merging code to production, there is still human sign-off on high-stakes actions.
The feature is live now on all Slack plans.