Small airplane-sized asteroid to zip past Earth on July 31

Heads up: an asteroid about the size of a small airplane—named 2025 ME92—is set to cruise by Earth on July 31, 2025. It'll zip past at nearly 19320km/h, coming within 3.19 million km of us. That might sound close, but there's no danger; it won't hit Earth.

Asteroid won't hit Earth, won't be visible from backyard 2025 ME92 belongs to the Aten group—asteroids whose orbits cross Earth's path—but it doesn't meet NASA's "potentially hazardous" criteria.

It's not big enough or close enough for concern, and you won't spot it with your eyes or backyard telescope.

NASA, ISRO are tracking the asteroid's journey closely Even though there's zero risk this time, NASA and ISRO are tracking its journey closely to learn more about these space rocks.

ISRO is also teaming up with NASA and other agencies to plan future missions and build better planetary defense systems.