Snowflake unveils dynamic model routing to curb AI model overspending

Alongside this, Snowflake announced its Cortex AI Gateway to make choosing the right model even easier.

Vijayant Rai, Managing Director, India, Snowflake, shared that leaders are watching their AI budgets closely: CIOs and CFOs want real value from every rupee they spend.

With India's startups and digital-first companies quickly adopting these tools (and bigger firms moving beyond test runs), Snowflake is hoping to stand out by connecting users to top AI models from names like Anthropic and OpenAI.