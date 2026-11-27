Solana launches playground that uses AI to simplify blockchain development
Solana just dropped the Solana Playground, a browser-based platform that uses AI to make building blockchain apps way simpler.
The built-in AI agent helps out with code explanations and tweaks, so you don't have to be a coding pro to get started.
Playground tutorials and Solana's solana.ai launch
The Playground is super user-friendly and works for both beginners and experienced developers. You can jump into tutorials, try out starter projects like Hello Anchor or more advanced ones like Lumberjack, and even test your apps with a browser wallet and free test SOL.
Plus, Solana also launched solana.ai, which lets users create AI agents that can handle financial transactions on the blockchain, opening up all kinds of new possibilities.