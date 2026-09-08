Sony announces WH-1000XM4C at $299 preorders open with 10-band EQ
Technology
Sony just announced the WH-1000XM4C, which are available for preorder now, an upgraded take on its fan-favorite headphones from 2020.
For $299 (yes, $50 less than before), you get the same classic look plus improved sound tuning and a more customizable 10-band equalizer.
Sony launches WH-CH530 $70 WH-CH730N $180
The XM4C keeps Sony's top-notch noise cancelation but now runs for 27 hours with ANC on, about 3 hours less than the old model.
Alongside, Sony also launched two fresh options: the budget-friendly WH-CH530 at $70 and the feature-packed WH-CH730N at $180 with even better sound and battery life.
The WH-CH730N is on sale now.
The WH-1000XM4C are available for preorder now, with shipping expected by late September 2026.