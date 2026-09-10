Sony rolls out Android 17 to select Xperia phones
Technology
Sony is rolling out Android 17 for a handful of Xperia phones, bringing cool upgrades like Desktop mode for plugging into external screens, more ways to personalize your Quick Settings and lock/home screens, and improved screen recording.
The goal? Make your Xperia feel smoother and more flexible.
Xperia 1 VIII gains custom looks
If you've got the Xperia 1 VIII, you're in luck: this model gets an exclusive "Custom looks" feature that lets you fine-tune camera colors and save up to three presets.
It's a nice boost for anyone who loves tweaking their photos.
Rollout limited to 5 Xperia models
This update is limited to just five devices: Xperia 1 VIII, 1 VII, 1 VI, 10 VIII, and 10 VII.
The rollout starts with Xperia 1 VIII, so if you have another Sony phone, this one's not coming your way yet.