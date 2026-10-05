Sony unveils QSSR, lighter PS5 Pro tech for standard PS5
Technology
Sony just dropped a new AI-powered upscaling technology for the regular PlayStation 5 called Quick Spectral Super Resolution (QSSR).
It basically sharpens game visuals and keeps things looking smooth, starting with Marvel's Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei.
QSSR is a lighter version of the tech used in the PS5 Pro, tweaked so it runs well on standard consoles without slowing them down.
Developers praise QSSR, Sony rollout planned
Developers like Insomniac Games and Sucker Punch say QSSR noticeably boosts detail and clarity, especially in busy game worlds like Madripoor and Shinjuku.
Sony plans to roll out QSSR for all PlayStation developers going forward, so expect even more games to look better.