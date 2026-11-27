Sony's 1999-launched Aibo dogs, later discontinued, repurposed as hospital companions
Sony's old Aibo robot dogs, first launched in 1999 and later discontinued, are getting a second life as friendly companions in hospitals.
These robotic pups are being adopted to help patients and staff feel less alone (no walks or feeding required).
Aibo soothes kids at St. Marianna
At St. Marianna University School of Medicine in Kawasaki, Aibo robots hang out with patients and help reduce stress, especially for kids nervous about checkups.
Dr. Manabu Komori says the robots make hospital visits less scary for young patients.
Sony's Yoshiyuki Katsuno adds that Aibo helps spark conversations and brings some comfort to everyone around.