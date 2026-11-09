Sony's PlayStation Portal player adds internal storage Japan priced ¥39,980
Technology
Sony's PlayStation Portal Player in Japan adds internal storage, with an eye toward future functionality.
While we don't know the exact storage size yet, Sony senior product manager Takuro Fushimi said the new model includes additional internal storage, and it's launching at 39,980 yen (about $253), which lines up with its US price.
PlayStation Portal player Wi-Fi streaming focused
You'll get a sharp 1080p screen and controls that feel like a DualSense controller, but it's still focused on Wi-Fi streaming and Remote Play.
Under the hood, it runs on an ARM-based Qualcomm chip with LPDDR4X memory built for streaming.
Sony's keeping prices competitive in Japan, just like when it launched a digital-only PS5 there last year, so this could be their way of locking in fans before expanding elsewhere.