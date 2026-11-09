Sony's PlayStation Portal player adds internal storage Japan priced ¥39,980

You'll get a sharp 1080p screen and controls that feel like a DualSense controller, but it's still focused on Wi-Fi streaming and Remote Play.

Under the hood, it runs on an ARM-based Qualcomm chip with LPDDR4X memory built for streaming.

Sony's keeping prices competitive in Japan, just like when it launched a digital-only PS5 there last year, so this could be their way of locking in fans before expanding elsewhere.