SpaceX completes full-duration static fire test for Starship V3

Starship V3 crewed NASA Artemis lander

Starship V3 isn't just another rocket: it's set to become the first crewed lunar lander for NASA's Artemis program.

After Artemis 2, NASA plans to test docking operations in Earth orbit during Artemis 3 with Orion and one or both of the contracted moon landers, Starship and Blue Moon, making SpaceX a key player in future moon missions.

This latest test also shows off SpaceX's knack for engineering upgrades after an earlier setback, putting it right back on track.