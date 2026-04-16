SpaceX completes full-duration static fire test for Starship V3
SpaceX just pulled off a successful full-duration static fire test with its new Starship V3 upper stage engines, clearing a major hurdle ahead of its first flight expected in early or mid-May.
This massive rocket, about 400 feet tall and powered by the latest Raptor engines, can haul more than 100 tons to low Earth orbit and is central to NASA's plans for returning humans to the moon.
Starship V3 crewed NASA Artemis lander
Starship V3 isn't just another rocket: it's set to become the first crewed lunar lander for NASA's Artemis program.
After Artemis 2, NASA plans to test docking operations in Earth orbit during Artemis 3 with Orion and one or both of the contracted moon landers, Starship and Blue Moon, making SpaceX a key player in future moon missions.
This latest test also shows off SpaceX's knack for engineering upgrades after an earlier setback, putting it right back on track.