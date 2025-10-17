SpaceX completes Starship v2 test flights with final mission
On October 13, 2025, SpaceX launched its 11th and final Starship v2 test from Texas, ticking off every goal on its checklist.
This nearly 400-foot rocket, built for quick reuse, is key to future Moon and Mars missions.
Test flight was all about perfecting landing moves
The Super Heavy booster pulled off a smooth landing in the Gulf of Mexico just six and a half minutes after takeoff.
Meanwhile, the Ship upper stage deployed eight Starlink test satellites, reignited its engine in space, and gently splashed down in the Indian Ocean about an hour later.
The flight was all about perfecting landing moves and engine timing.
Next-gen starships will power Moon, Mars missions
With test flights done, SpaceX is shifting gears to build next-gen Starships for real missions—including NASA's Artemis 3 Moon landing in 2027 and future Mars trips.
The progress made in rapid reuse and flight precision during this test will help make those big plans possible.