SpaceX delays Starship flight 14 to September 28 pending approval
Technology
SpaceX has pushed back its Starship Flight 14 launch from September 22 to September 28, with liftoff now set for a 75-minute window starting at 5:45pm. IST, pending regulatory approval.
No reason was given for the delay.
This will be Starship's first real shot at reaching orbit after years of test flights out of Texas.
Flight to drop 26 Starlink satellites
Flight 14 isn't just another launch: it aims to send Starship up to 275km, circle Earth six times, and drop off 26 new Starlink V3 satellites.
Success here is big for SpaceX's global internet plans, Elon Musk's Mars dreams, and even NASA's Artemis moon missions (since they picked Starship for lunar landings).
After a failed orbit attempt in July, all eyes are on this flight to prove what Starship can really do.