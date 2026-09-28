SpaceX launches 14th Starship Super Heavy from Texas, booster explodes
Technology
SpaceX just pulled off its 14th Starship Super Heavy test flight from Texas, sending the massive rocket into space.
After separating smoothly, the booster made a planned splashdown in the ocean, where it exploded on impact, which was actually expected.
This trial is a big deal for SpaceX's dream of building rockets that can be reused again and again.
NASA Artemis role survives engine loss
Starship isn't just about flashy launches: it's set to play a key role in NASA's Artemis missions to the Moon.
Even after losing an engine mid-flight, the team pushed ahead for an orbital attempt to collect valuable data.
Each test like this helps make Starship better and brings us closer to sending people and gear to the Moon, Mars, and maybe even further one day.