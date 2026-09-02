SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites as booster nears reuse record
SpaceX just sent 27 new Starlink satellites into orbit, making another big splash in the world of space tech.
The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off this morning from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base, and its first stage, Booster 1063, completed its 35th flight.
That puts it just two launches away from tying SpaceX's all-time reusability record set last week.
Falcon 9 booster 1063 lands
After launch, Booster 1063 landed smoothly on the SpaceX drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Pacific.
About an hour later, the rocket's upper stage deployed all 27 satellites into low Earth orbit.
This brings Starlink's active satellite count to over 11,000, helping boost global internet coverage.
SpaceX logs 102nd Falcon 9 mission
This marks SpaceX's 102nd Falcon 9 mission of 2026, with a massive chunk (79) focused on expanding Starlink.
It follows its recent launch of NASA's Roman Space Telescope and shows just how fast it's pushing boundaries in space exploration.