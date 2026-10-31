SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites from California, constellation passes 11,000
Technology
SpaceX just sent 27 more Starlink satellites into orbit from California, using its trusty Falcon 9 rocket.
The booster even nailed its landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship in the Pacific, pretty routine for SpaceX these days.
With this launch, the Starlink network now tops 11,000 satellites, making it by far the biggest satellite system out there.
Falcon 9 logs 118 flights 2026-to-date
This was already Falcon 9's 118th flight of 2026 (and counting), with most missions focused on building up Starlink.
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy and Starship rockets have each launched three times this year too.
Another Starship test is coming up soon, showing just how fast SpaceX is pushing ahead with new tech and bigger goals.