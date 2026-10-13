SpaceX launches Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral for NASA resupply
Technology
SpaceX just launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, sending a Dragon spacecraft packed with more than 2,800kg of food, supplies, equipment and scientific experiments up to the International Space Station.
The capsule is set to dock on Thursday, October 15, marking SpaceX's 35th supply run for NASA.
Dragon delivers medical experiments, solar panels
Besides fresh supplies, Dragon is delivering new solar panels to boost the ISS's power.
There are also lab-grown brain models for studying diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, three-dimensional models of human heart tissue for better drug testing, and even artificial retinas being tested in space.
It's all about using microgravity to push medical research further than ever before.