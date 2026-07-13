SpaceX launching Starship Flight 13 Thursday to fix technical hiccups

SpaceX is getting ready to launch Starship Flight 13 this Thursday, July 16, with liftoff expected sometime after 6:45pm EDT.

This is the second outing for its upgraded Starship version 3, and the main goal is to fix the technical hiccups from the last flight.

If you're curious, you can catch all the action live on SpaceX's site and social media: streaming starts half an hour before launch.