SpaceX relaunches Falcon Heavy at Kennedy Space Center April 27 Technology Apr 27, 2026

SpaceX is bringing back its Falcon Heavy rocket for its first mission since 2024, taking off from Kennedy Space Center on April 27, 2026.

The launch window opens at 10:21am ET, with a backup slot on April 28.

If you're curious, you can catch the action live via the webcast link, on X/@SpaceX, or on the X TV app starting about 15 minutes before liftoff.