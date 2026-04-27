SpaceX relaunches Falcon Heavy at Kennedy Space Center April 27
SpaceX is bringing back its Falcon Heavy rocket for its first mission since 2024, taking off from Kennedy Space Center on April 27, 2026.
The launch window opens at 10:21am ET, with a backup slot on April 28.
If you're curious, you can catch the action live via the webcast link, on X/@SpaceX, or on the X TV app starting about 15 minutes before liftoff.
Viasat-3 F3 satellite to boost broadband
This flight's main goal is to send up the Viasat-3 F3 satellite, which will help boost broadband internet across the Americas, Europe, and Africa.
Falcon Heavy packs a punch with three Falcon 9 boosters and over 5 million pounds of thrust.
After liftoff, its side boosters will land back at Cape Canaveral for reuse, a move that keeps launches more sustainable and affordable for future missions.