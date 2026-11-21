SpaceX retires Ship 42, Elon Musk wants it displayed
SpaceX is officially retiring Ship 42, the first Starship upper stage ever recovered using the 'chopstick' arms in Texas.
Launched on November 13, 2026, and brought back the next day, Ship 42 won't fly again.
Instead, Elon Musk wants to keep it on display as a symbol of how far SpaceX has come in building reusable rockets.
First intact Starship upper stage recovered
Recovering Ship 42 is a big deal: it's the first time SpaceX has brought back a Starship upper stage in one piece, following earlier wins with its Super Heavy booster.
Musk says this brings SpaceX closer to its dream of fully reusable space travel.
Looking ahead, SpaceX hopes to launch around 10,000 Starship missions every year by 2030, helping build out next-generation Starlink internet and massive Starmind AI data centers in orbit.