SpaceX Starship completes 1st commercial launch deploying 26 Starlink satellites
Technology
SpaceX just pulled off a big moment: its Starship rocket successfully launched and deployed 26 new Starlink satellites during its 14th test flight.
This was the first time Starship was used for a commercial mission, showing it can actually get payloads into orbit, which is a huge step for the company.
NASA picked Starship for Artemis program
With this launch, SpaceX proved that Starship can handle heavy-duty satellite drops, key for building out its global internet network.
These new satellites will soon power up and start their work in space.
Plus, NASA picked a version of Starship for its Artemis Moon missions, so you'll be seeing more of this rocket as SpaceX aims higher than ever.