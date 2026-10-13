SpaceX subpoenaed to testify on AI risks in NYC

Other tech giants like OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Meta already shared their thoughts on AI risks earlier this month.

SpaceX's recent move to buy AI startup Cursor and its use by some federal agencies, including the Pentagon, have made lawmakers extra curious (and a bit concerned) about what their tech could mean for everyday New Yorkers.

The council is hoping for real answers about data privacy and what new rules might be needed to keep people safe as AI keeps evolving.