SpaceX to launch upgraded Starship V3 on May 21, 2026

Starship V3 adds refueling docking ports

Starship V3 brings some cool upgrades, like docking ports for in-space refueling, key for longer missions beyond Earth.

NASA is counting on this rocket to help with its Artemis lunar program, with Artemis 3 planned for late 2027 for a docking test in low Earth orbit and Artemis 4 aiming for a Moon-surface landing in 2028.

For this test, both stages will splash down separately in the Gulf of Mexico and the Indian Ocean, moving SpaceX one step closer to deep space travel (and maybe Mars someday).