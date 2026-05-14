SpaceX will launch upgraded Starship V3 May 19 South Texas

The rocket's Super Heavy booster now has 33 improved Raptor 3 engines for massive power (more than 18 million pounds of thrust). It features better re-entry accuracy with larger grid fins and a hot-stage separation system for smoother flights. Starship V3 will also test 22 Starlink mass simulator payloads, heat protection, and landing.

Starship V3 supports NASA Artemis 2028

Starship V3 isn't just about flashy upgrades: it's key to NASA's Artemis mission to put humans back on the Moon by 2028.

With new fuel systems and docking ports for refueling in space, this rocket could help unlock future lunar missions and push human exploration beyond Earth.