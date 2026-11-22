SpaceX's Dragon returns supersonically from ISS near Los Angeles
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft is heading back to Earth this Saturday, landing in the Pacific Ocean near Los Angeles around 2:05pm.
As it re-enters at supersonic speed, people nearby might hear a sonic boom, a pretty cool sign that it's returning from its latest mission to the International Space Station.
Dragon carries tumor and vascular research
Dragon isn't just bringing itself home. It's packed with lab-grown tumor samples and a 3D-printed blood vessel model, which is used to study how blood vessels age and how cardiovascular disease develops in space and on the ground.
There are also frozen tumor organoids tested on the ISS for better cancer treatments, plus a lighting system that could help astronauts sleep better on future missions.