SpiceJet website outage disables online check in, bookings and payments
SpiceJet's website ran into technical issues, leaving online check-in, booking, and payments out of action.
The airline switched to manual check-ins at airports and told travelers to show up early to allow sufficient time for airport formalities.
SpiceJet apologizes, shares helpline numbers
SpiceJet posted an apology on social media, saying its teams are working with our service provider to fix things as soon as possible.
It also shared helpline numbers for anyone needing help with modifications or cancelations.
The airline added that it is focused on keeping things running smoothly for passengers while it sorts out the issue: "We regret the inconvenience and our teams are working with our service provider to restore services at the earliest."