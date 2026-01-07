Spotify drops real-time song sharing with 'Listening Activity'

Spotify just launched Listening Activity and Request to Jam in Messages for iOS and Android. Since Messages arrived last year, nearly 40 million users have sent 340 million messages—clearly, people love sharing music.

Share what you're listening to, instantly With Listening Activity, you can show friends exactly what you're playing (or just played) right in your chat sidebar or conversation.

Premium users can also send Jam requests through Messages to sync up and listen together from anywhere.

Start a jam and vibe together Request to Jam lets you build a shared queue where both participants can add tracks to a shared queue and listen together and get suggested songs based on their combined taste profiles.

Free users can join if invited but can't start Jams themselves; invites expire quickly if not accepted.