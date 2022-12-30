Technology

Spotify introduces New Year's Hub to ring in 2023

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 30, 2022, 05:44 pm 2 min read

Spotify's New Year's Hub has music for all kind of parties (Photo credit: Spotify)

Music never stops on Spotify. So does the streaming giant's appetite to make accessing music easier for its users. The company has introduced 'New Year's Hub' to help users celebrate New Year's Eve in style, whatever that may be. Whether you want a low-key night or a heart-thumping party, Spotify has got you covered. Spotify also has a featured 'New Year's Eve 2023' playlist.

Singing songs to welcome the new year is an age-old tradition. Be it Mariah Carey's "Auld Lang Syne," or U2's "New Year's Day," New Year's Eve celebrations are incomplete without the right music.

With the New Year's Hub, searching music for New Year's Eve celebrations won't be hard. We just have to understand our mood.

New Year's Hub has classic playlists and special takeovers

Spotify took to its blog to announce New Year's Hub, a "one-stop destination" with classic party playlists and special takeovers from artists such as Charlie XCX, Rita Ora, N-Dubz, and Céline Dion. "We've got plenty of music to kickstart your celebration, and it's all in our freshly launched New Year's Hub," the company said.

The Hub has music for everyone

The New Year's Hub has curated playlists that will fit the likes of everyone. For those who would like to celebrate New Year's with a dancefest, there are upbeat playlists, including "Party Hits," "Afro Party Anthems," and "Get Turnt," among others. For a low-key night, there are playlists like "Chill Hits," "Comfort Zone," and "Chillout Lounge." The Hub also has many DJ mixes.

Spotify will have New Year's resolution section from January 1

Spotify's New Year's gift to its users doesn't end there. Starting January 1, the streaming giant will have content to help users set their resolutions on the app's Home page. Per TechCrunch, this section will involve things like workout and meditation playlists.