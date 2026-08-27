Spotify launches Premium Early Access in India on August 28
Spotify just rolled out Premium Early Access in India, letting Premium users listen to select new tracks up to three days before everyone else.
The feature will be available from August 28, 2026, as part of Universal Music Group's Hear It First campaign.
After the early window, every Premium Early Access release becomes available to all Spotify listeners too.
Chimna and Stuck On You early
The first release tracks are "Chimna" by Badshah and Divya Kumar, plus "Stuck On You" by Harrdy Sandhu, both out early for Premium members and open to all from August 31.
Early Access is included with Premium Standard, Premium Platinum, and Premium Student plans.
Spotify says more local and global artists will join soon, so keep an eye on your feed if you don't want to miss the next big drop.