Srinagar engineer Mudasir Ali created WildPing.org after 2020 bear attack
Technology
After losing his mother to a bear attack in 2020, Srinagar software engineer Mudasir Ali created WildPing.org, a free app that alerts people about nearby wild animals like bears and leopards.
The goal is simple: help locals stay safe and avoid dangerous encounters.
App reports wildlife sightings within 2.5km
WildPing.org lets users report wildlife sightings and alerts others within a 2.5-kilometer radius.
Available in English, Hindi, and Urdu for both Android and iPhone, the app uses user verification and community moderation to keep reports accurate.
For Ali, this project is both a tribute to his mother and a way to protect his community: Mudasir Ali said, "This is my tribute to my mother."