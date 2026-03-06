SRMIST's AI tool Scout can now hire your next professor
SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) just rolled out Scout, an AI-powered recruitment tool built with Prayag.ai, to make hiring professors smoother and smarter.
Launched on March 5, Scout checks candidates for industry skills, research chops, and how they contribute to society.
The whole thing took three months to develop.
Scout can even detect cheating
Scout handles everything from resume screening and matching skills to job needs, to running knowledge tests, and even holding AI-led interviews with questions tailored to each applicant.
It also keeps an eye out for any cheating and gives detailed reports with clear recommendations.
As Vice Chancellor C. Muthamizhchelvan put it, SRMIST is the first university to introduce an AI-powered agent for faculty recruitment, freeing up faculty to focus more on teaching and research instead of paperwork.