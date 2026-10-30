Starbucks explores AI drive-through tools freeing baristas to engage customers

They're also testing tech that recognizes participating customers as they arrive, so digital menus can be tailored for them and payment made easier.

While these features are still being tested, Starbucks could roll them out more widely if they work well.

This move follows a bigger trend in fast food; though not everyone's on board yet, Burger King, for example, is piloting an AI ordering system and has no plans for a broader rollout.

Starbucks's recent upgrades and new menu items have already boosted its earnings.