Stargazing: Moon, Saturn to come closest on Monday night
On Monday night around 10:30pm look east to catch the moon and Saturn hanging out close together in the sky.
Saturn will be just below and to the left of the nearly full moon, making it easy to pick out—even if you're new to stargazing.
Point telescope at Saturn to spot its famous rings
If you have a telescope (even a small one), point it at Saturn about 5 degrees below the moon. You'll spot its famous rings, which are slightly tilted toward us right now.
The moon's craters will also stand out thanks to its current phase—so there's plenty for your eyes (or camera) to explore.
Saturn will be about 816 million miles away from Earth
Even though they look side-by-side tonight, the moon is about 370148km away while Saturn sits a whopping 816 million miles from Earth.
It's all just a cool line-up from our perspective!
If you stay up late, Saturn climbs higher after midnight for an even better view.