In short Simplifying... In short Start-ups are offering stratospheric balloon rides, reaching 15-31km above Earth, providing a unique space tourism experience without the need for rocket power.

Despite not reaching the US government's defined space boundary, these rides are considered space travel as they are above 99% of Earth's atmosphere.

With tickets ranging from $50,000 to $184,000, the companies have reported strong consumer interest, indicating a promising market for this accessible and unique experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tickets are in high demand

These start-ups will conduct stratospheric balloon rides for space tourism

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:34 pm Jul 16, 202408:34 pm

What's the story Three start-ups are set to revolutionize space tourism by offering stratospheric balloon rides. France's Zephalto, Florida's Space Perspective, and Arizona's World View plan to hoist tourists into the stratosphere, using pressurized capsules and massive gas-filled balloons. According to Ryan Hartman, CEO of World View, the capsule is designed to carry eight customers and two crew members for a six-hour journey. The capsule will also feature a center bar for socializing and a bathroom for convenience.

Journey details

Not quite space, but close

These balloon rides will not take passengers all the way into space. Instead, they will reach heights of 15-31km above the Earth's surface, in an area known as the stratosphere. The US government generally accepts that space begins around 80km or about 80km above the Earth's surface. However, Jane Poynter, founder and co-CEO of Space Perspective, offered a different perspective on what constitutes space.

Space definition

Redefining space: A new perspective

"There is no universal definition of space. We are regulated as a spaceship. If we go over 98,000 feet, we are a spaceship," said Poynter. She further explained that outside the capsule, it's essentially a vacuum and they are above 99% of Earth's atmosphere, which is why the sky appears so deep black. This redefinition challenges traditional notions and offers a fresh perspective on what constitutes space travel.

Passenger experience

A unique experience

The physical sensation on these stratospheric balloon rides will be more akin to being on an airplane, than a rocket-powered space journey. Passengers will not be able to experience weightlessness. Vincent Farret d'Asties, founder and chief pilot at Zephalto, said that there are no physical requirements to board the balloon. If you can board a standard plane, you can board the balloon. This makes the experience accessible to a wider range of people.

Ticket sales

Positive consumer interest in stratospheric balloon rides

The three companies have reported positive consumer interest in their stratospheric balloon rides. World View has sold 1,250 tickets, while Space Perspective has sold 1,800. Zephalto did not disclose the number of tickets sold but confirmed that its initial flights were fully booked. This early success indicates a strong market demand for this unique space tourism experience.

Pricing & progress

Pricing and progress of stratospheric balloon rides

Ticket prices vary among the companies. World View offers seats at $50,000 each, Space Perspective charges $125,000 per seat, and Zephalto's tickets are priced around $184,000. These prices are contingent on commercial service successfully launching. So far, only Zephalto has conducted crewed tests, although these did not reach the company's target altitude of about 24km above the Earth's surface.