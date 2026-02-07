Startup's tiny potato seeds could replace 5,000-pound tubers
Ohalo Genetics, a California startup, just unveiled the world's first high-yield hybrid true potato seeds (TPS).
Announced by CEO David Friedberg on the All-In Podcast, these seeds are already being planted and will hit the market this spring.
The big deal? A handful of TPS can replace 2268kg of old-school tubers—cutting costs and disease risk for farmers.
Each seed is a genetic twin with doubled genes
Ohalo's TPS use Boosted Breeding tech—described in some reports as using CRISPR gene editing and in others as involving proprietary proteins—to create super-uniform potatoes with all the best traits from both parents.
Instead of random mixes, each seed is a genetic twin with doubled genes.
Trials show yields jumping 50-100%+, with tubers growing from parents reported at as little as 9g or 33g to a whopping 680g.
Traditional potatoes are grown from bulky tubers that spread disease and are tough to scale.
Ohalo's uniform TPS make farming cheaper, boost yields, and can handle tough conditions.
As Friedberg put it on the podcast, he described the breakthrough as a major advancement for breeders.
Considering potatoes are the world's third biggest calorie crop, this could be huge for global food production.