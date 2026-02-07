Startup's tiny potato seeds could replace 5,000-pound tubers

Each seed is a genetic twin with doubled genes

Ohalo's TPS use Boosted Breeding tech—described in some reports as using CRISPR gene editing and in others as involving proprietary proteins—to create super-uniform potatoes with all the best traits from both parents.

Instead of random mixes, each seed is a genetic twin with doubled genes.

Trials show yields jumping 50-100%+, with tubers growing from parents reported at as little as 9g or 33g to a whopping 680g.