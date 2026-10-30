Strava partners with Google Gemini for US workout AI insights
Technology
Strava just partnered with Google Gemini, letting US subscribers connect their accounts and get AI-powered insights about their workouts.
Now you can ask Gemini about your heart rate, speed, or even how the weather impacted your run, all from the Connected Apps section on any Gemini plan.
Strava AI analyzes and predicts times
Strava's already been using AI to break down non-GPS activities like treadmill runs through its Athlete Intelligence feature.
Plus, if you're a subscriber and log around 20 activities, Strava's AI can predict your finish times for races like 5K races and marathons, making it easier to track progress and set new goals.