Study finds marine animals shrank during 450 million years' warming events
Technology
A new study has found that marine animals have been getting smaller during major global warming events for the past 450 million years.
By looking at nearly 9,000 cases of body size changes, from fossils to living species, researchers saw that hotter oceans consistently led to more shrinkage than cooler periods or low oxygen alone.
Warmer oceans reduce oxygen, threaten ecosystems
This Lilliput effect happens because warmer water holds less oxygen and puts extra stress on sea creatures, making it tough for them to grow big.
The lead researcher, Paulina S Natscher, pointed out that we're seeing similar patterns in today's oceans as climate change speeds up.
If warming continues, it could seriously threaten ocean life and entire ecosystems.