Study finds screen time nearly doubles youth depression anxiety loneliness
Technology
Spending lots of time on screens isn't just a harmless habit: new research shows it's linked to nearly double the risk of depression, anxiety, and loneliness in youth.
The review, which looked at data from more than nine million people, also found higher chances of self-harm, behavioral issues, and sleep problems among those with compulsive screen use.
Experts call for digital product regulation
While the study doesn't prove screens directly cause these issues, the pattern is strong enough that experts are urging governments to step in.
Most of the data comes from wealthier countries, but India, where young people's screen use is climbing fast.
The authors want stricter rules for digital products and even suggest a global treaty to help protect young people's mental health everywhere.