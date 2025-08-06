Study links infertility in men to prolonged gadget use

Out of 1,200 men studied, those exposed to more device radiation—especially guys under 30 with certain genetic traits—were much more likely to have no sperm. In fact, their risk was up to 10 times higher. This challenges earlier research that didn't find a strong link between gadgets and sperm health.

What can you do?

The takeaway?

If you want to play it safe with your reproductive health, try not to keep your phone in your pocket all day or rest your laptop on your lap for too long.

The researchers recommend small changes like these could help protect fertility, especially if you might be genetically at risk.